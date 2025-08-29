Man accused of secretly recording video under woman’s skirt at UCF Library

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police at the University of Central Florida said a man was arrested after allegedly recording a video up a woman’s skirt at the campus library.

Yeonsoo Lee was arrested last week after a woman said she noticed a cell phone camera pointed up her skirt while she was studying on the fifth floor of the library.

One witness told police that he saw Lee showing the video to others and heard him claim that taking such videos was his “job.”

Police said the woman was in distress when they arrived and describe the alleged incident to them.

According to an arrest report, Lee attempted to hide the videos on his phone, but the victim saw a recording of herself.

Giovanni Grossini, who witnessed the event, confirmed that Lee showed the video to others and mentioned selling such videos.

Police said Lee deleted the video and is also charged with tampering with evidence.

