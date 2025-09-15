Prosecutors investigate Orange County over rejection of synagogue expansion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Federal and state prosecutors are investigating Orange County’s decision to reject the Orlando Torah Center’s request to expand its facilities.

Earlier this year, Orange County denied the Orlando Torah Center’s proposal to construct a 12,000 square foot synagogue and events center on its residential property, citing insufficient parking spaces as the reason for the rejection.

The Orlando Torah Center responded to the county’s decision by filing a lawsuit, claiming that the rejection violated their religious freedom.

Prosecutors have stated that they currently do not have any evidence that Orange County broke the law in this matter.

The investigation into Orange County’s actions continues, as both sides await further developments in the lawsuit and any potential findings from the prosecutors.

