Protests continue in Lake County over planed move of Confederate general's statue

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - The statue of Civil War Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith is set to be relocated to the Lake County Historical Museum next year, but residents are still fighting to try to keep it out.
The debate continued Tuesday with a protest at the county commission meeting. Some residents say the statue belongs somewhere else.
The group agrees, in part, with supporters of the statue who say it should be displayed in a place as a piece of history. But the groups says that place isn't Lake County.
In 2016, then Florida governor Rick Scott signed a bill to remove the statue of the Confederate general from Statuary Hall in Washington D.C.
Smith will be replaced with a statue of Florida civil rights pioneer Mary McLeod Bethune.
State lawmakers later voted to move general Smith to the Lake County Historical Museum. And ever since, many people have been working to keep that from happening.
Despite the backlash, the statue is still coming to the museum. The group says it will keep protesting until that decision is reversed.
