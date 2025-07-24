Protests in Vero Beach over all-ages drag event at Vice Mayor’s bar spark state investigation

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Protests broke out in Vero Beach concerning a drag queen tea party advertised as an all-ages event, which may have violated Florida state law.

The tea party at Vero Beach Vice Mayor’s bar, ‘The Kilted Mermaid,’ has faced criticism because Florida law prohibits drag performances in venues accessible to minors.

James Uthmeier, the state’s Attorney General, announced that his office is investigating the matter to see if any laws have been violated.

Protestors on both sides faced off at the event, emphasizing the contentious debate over drag performances and their access for minors.

The Attorney General’s office investigation will examine whether advertising the event to all ages by the restaurant violates current state laws.

