Proyecto Uno and Elvis Crespo to headline SeaWorld’s food festival finale

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival wraps up this weekend with live performances from Proyecto Uno and Elvis Crespo.

The festival features more than 200 internationally inspired food and beverage offerings along with concerts and entertainment throughout the park.

Proyecto Uno is scheduled to perform Saturday, May 16, while Grammy Award-winning merengue artist Elvis Crespo will take the stage Sunday, May 17.

SeaWorld says the event includes food inspired by countries including Ireland, Mexico, Germany, and regions across Asia.

The Seven Seas Food Festival runs through May 17 at SeaWorld Orlando.

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