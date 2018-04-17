0 Puerto Rican evacuee children struggling to adjust in Central Florida

OSCEOLA COUNT, Fla. - Hundreds of children who had to pick up their lives and move from Puerto Rico to Florida following Hurricane Maria are really struggling.

Many don't speak English, some lost their homes on the island and have been living in hotels in Central Florida.

In the initial months after Hurricane Maria, Osceola County schools received about 2,700 students from Puerto Rico. Since then, many have returned to the island, but the school district still has about 1,900.

“These kids are dealing with a lot, a lot,” said Angel Torres, a social worker with Osceola County schools.

The kids are dealing with the memories of the frightening storm and the aftermath of constant change with no stability in sight.

"Being uprooted from everything they know. From their friends, family, communities, and coming to a place that they are unfamiliar with,” Torres said.

Carmen Santiago’s family has been living in a hotel in Kissimmee for months. They told Channel 9’s Lauren Seabrook that they fear they’ll be homeless soon, because their FEMA aid runs out Friday.

Carmen said her seventh-grade daughter has panic attacks when she sees other people living on the streets. They’re also still dealing with the trauma of the wind and rising water seven months later.

"I'm trying to forget what happened, so talking makes it better,” Carmen said.

Torres said told Eyewitness News that many students are dealing with symptoms of PTSD.

Torres said getting the kids to talk about what they've been through provides the greatest comfort.

"We're counseling our kids in schools in group settings, in individual settings. But it's been a little overwhelming,” Torres said.

