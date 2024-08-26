Pulse nightclub owners will not be charged with involuntary manslaughter, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. — A report shows the owners of the Pulse nightclub will not be charged with involuntary manslaughter following an investigation by the Orlando Police Department.

9 Investigates confirmed police have been looking into this for over a year.

The investigation came after they received 23 written statements, many from survivors and victims’ family members.

Survivors claim Rosario and Barbara Poma ignored alleged code violations and unpermitted renovations.

They claim that if it wasn’t for these violations, more people would have survived the mass shooting or could have avoided being injured.

The 23-page report concluded, in part, “Even if it could be proven some of the victims killed at Pulse would have survived if it were not for these alleged building and fire code violations, the wrongdoing of Omar Mateen would supersede any possible criminal liability the Poma’s could have had.”

