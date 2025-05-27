Quack Attack: Florida neighborhood dealing with attacks from aggressive duck

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida neighborhood has an unwanted guest creating a lot of mischief.

The community invader isn’t a gator or bear, but a Muscovy duck.

The duck bit one man so severely that the injury sent him to the hospital.

Neighbors said the duck has been terrorizing them for weeks.

The ducks are a protected species in Florida, though the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a control order on ducks outside their natural range, which is actually Texas.

“They’re actually committing injury to individuals they should get rid of,” said neighbor James Sepulveda.

FWC says the ducks must be humanely killed or donated to educational or scientific institutes.injury

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group