0 Questions about accused cop killer's mental competency could delay trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Justice for the victims of an accused cop killer may yet again be delayed after questions have arisen over his mental competency.

Markeith Loyd's latest courtroom outburst brings about an automatic delay just as Loyd's lawyers were fighting for a delay in his trial for the murder of Sade Dixon, Loyd's pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Loyd claimed Dixon lured him into a trap with their future child as bait.

"She done pulled the gun on me already, and I took her gun," said Loyd during the outbursts.

READ MORE: Orange County jail guard shoved Markeith Loyd during dispute over policy

Loyd, who is also accused of killing Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton, then went off on a tangent about a world that's racially and financially unfair and told the judge about his surroundings.

"Shouldn't nobody be starving," Loyd said. "Everybody should have something. Then what happened that day wouldn't have happened."

Channel 9 legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said that while these outbursts can delay the start of the trial, it may not matter.

"All the psychologist is interested in is whether or not the defendant understands the nature of the proceedings, the charges against him and whether he can communicate rationally with his lawyer," said Sheaffer. "There is so much evidence that's not going anywhere, whether it's tried today or two years from now, they'll get it to trial, same evidence."

READ MORE: Markeith Loyd: Accused killer's trial pushed back again, new judge will get case

Questions remain if Loyd may legitimately have mental issues or if he's just gaming the system.

The judge gave no deadline for when this evaluation is to be completed.

Loyd's trial for the murder of Dixon was originally slated to begin in September.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.