‘Mouth of the South,’ Bob Davis, a prominent figure in Volusia County, has died

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Bob Davis, a prominent figure in Volusia County’s hotel and tourism industry for nearly 60 years, passed away at the age of 87 after a long battle with cancer.

Davis served as the president and CEO of the Lodging & Hospitality Association of Volusia County, where he was a dedicated advocate for the area’s visitor-driven economy and the hospitality workers who support it.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood described Davis as a ‘relentless advocate for our community, a respected leader in the tourism industry, and a mentor to future generations.’

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood (Left) Hospitality and Tourism Titan Rob Davis (Right) With Robert “Bob” Davis's passing, Daytona Beach loses not just a hospitality leader but also a voice, mentor, advocate, and cherished community member. (Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood/Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood)

Volusia County Councilman Matt Reinhart praised Davis as ‘more than just Volusia County’s most passionate advocate for the hospitality industry—he was one of the most sincere, generous, and dedicated individuals I’ve ever had the privilege to know.’

Volusia County Councilman Matt Reinhart and Hospitality and Tourism Titan Rob Davis (Center) With Robert “Bob” Davis's passing, Daytona Beach loses not just a hospitality leader but also a voice, mentor, advocate, and cherished community member. (Volusia County Councilman Matt Reinhart/Volusia County Councilman Matt Reinhart)

Davis was known for his love of the New York Mets and his distinctively gruff voice, which earned him the nickname ‘Mouth of the South.’ He played a significant role in forming the Daytona Beach Police Foundation, which raised funds for technology and education for local officers.

Davis was recognized for his dedication not only to the hospitality industry but also to education and community development, emphasizing the importance of literacy and learning. Community members, leaders and partners say that Bob Davis leaves a legacy of community service and commitment to Volusia County, fondly remembered by those who knew him as a mentor and friend.

