Questions arise over how skybox tickets given to Orange County commissioners

ORLANDO, Fla. — A candidate for Orange County Commission is asking Mayor Jerry Demings to take a long look at how skybox tickets are handed out.

Demings had already said he would investigate the ticket process, but a timeline still needed to be set.

The letter asks the mayor to go even further.

9 Investigates looked into the tickets after Channel 9 discovered that one commissioner had given hundreds of tickets to her husband’s charity.

Former Winter Park Mayor and county commissioner candidate Steve Leary sent a letter to Demings saying,

“I am concerned that the current arrangement has cast shade on the entire commission. it’s time to redirect the focus back to the people of Orange County and ensure them that we are using their public funds appropriately.”

It comes after Channel 9 looked through two-and-a-half year’s worth of records showing who Orange County Commissioners are donating their tickets to these tickets are for the Orange County Skybox at Camping World Stadium and the Kia Center.

Many commissioners give them out to various nonprofits. Leary said there needs to be a change.

The issue is not new; for years, commissioners have enjoyed the perks of these tickets to the county’s Sky Box, which they can use however they want. But if they use it for themselves, they must claim it as income.

The comptroller told Channel 9 that he sees no reason to audit how the tickets were used right now because the policy allows for commissioner discretion.

But after our story, the mayor did respond and responded again today, saying,

“The Orange County standard operating procedure concerning the dissemination and use of the county’s Skybox tickets for Orlando venues is under review and will be discussed at an upcoming Board of County Commission meeting in the near future.”

And Leary hopes he does it soon.

“As a taxpayer, I feel that access to taxpayer-owned tickets and suites for events should not be an exclusive privilege for elected leaders or their chosen charitable organizations.”

