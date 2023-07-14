Rabies alert: 3 raccoons test positive in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Portions of Marion County are under a rabies alert after three raccoons tested positive for the disease this week.

The Florida Department of Health in Marion County officials said people who live in the following areas should be aware that the disease is active near them:

In Silver Springs, north of County Road 314, south of Gores Landing, east of Northeast 147th Avenue Road, and west of CR 314A.

In the Fellowship area, north of CR 328, south of CR 464B, east of Northwest 150th Avenue, and west of Northwest 110th Avenue.

In the Blitchton area, north of State Road 326, south of Northwest 110th Street, east of U.S. 27, and west of CR 225.

Officials said an animal with rabies can infect other animals that have not gotten their rabies vaccination. Pets are at risk if they are not vaccinated; and officials said rabies is always a danger in wild animal populations.

Health department officials encourage people to take the following precautions regarding rabies:

Avoid all contact with wildlife, particularly raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes. Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home.

Never handle unfamiliar animals (wild or domestic), even if they appear friendly.

Do not feed or unintentionally attract wild animals with open garbage cans or trash.

Keep rabies vaccinations current for all pets.

Keep pets under direct supervision so they do not come into contact with wild animals.

Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, churches, schools, and other similar areas where they might encounter people and pets.

