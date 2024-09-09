Race for the Senate heats up in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Democratic candidate Debbie Mucarsel Powell was greeting voters in Orlando Sunday as she hits the campaign trail a few weeks before the general elections.

“We are putting in the work. We have to reach the voters where they are, said Mucarsel-Powell.

The Democrat is trying to win over voters as she hopes to take one of the senate seats available this time around. Mucarsel-Powell is up against Senator Rick Scott, who’s trying to hold on to his seat for another term.

It’s a neck-and-neck race - a recent poll released by Emerson College shows Rick Scott leading by one percentage point – getting 46% percent of likely voters, against 45-percent to Mucarsel-Powell.

9% of voters said they are undecided.

This year, aside from its traditional position as a battleground state in the presidential race, Florida also has two key issues on the ballot - abortion access and legalization of recreational cannabis.

At the national stage, all eyes on the upcoming debate. At his rally in Central Wisconsin, former president Donald Trump offered a potential preview of attack lines, accusing the Vice President of covering up an issue around president Biden’s health, but also spending much of his speech attacking immigrantion.

Meanwhile, Harris took a break from the debate prep in Pittsburgh.

The presidential debate is set for Tuesday, September 10th at 9 pm. You can watch it on Channel 9.

