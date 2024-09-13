Rain chances decrease, temperatures stay hot Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will be lower on Friday in Central Florida.

Our area will have a 30% chance of rain and showers Friday afternoon.

Our area will also be warm and humid Friday with highs around 90 degrees.

Afternoon storm chances will stick around for the weekend and into next week.

Rain chances will be around 40% on Saturday and Sunday, and above 50% to start next week.

