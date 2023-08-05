Rain chances increase for hot and muggy Saturday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be hot and muggy Saturday.

Our area will see high temperatures in the low-to mid-90s.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 93 degrees Saturday afternoon.

When you factor in the humidity, we will have heat index values between 102 and 107 degrees.

Rain and storm chances will also be higher throughout the weekend.

The best chance for seeing storms will be in the late afternoon to early evening hours.

Our forecast will be similar for Sunday, but it will be even hotter.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also continuing to keep an eye on the tropics.

There are a few tropical waves being monitored off of the coast of Africa, but they are not expected to develop over the next seven days.

