Rain chances increase Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a better chance of seeing rain on Tuesday.

Our area will have a 30 to 40% chance of seeing spotty showers.

Most of the rain will be on our coast.

Read: Candy King: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are top pick for Halloween in Florida

Our rain chances should stay around 10% to 20% for the rest of the week.

Central Florida will see breezy afternoons with a mix of sun and clouds for the week ahead.

Read: The Perfect Gift: Florida Lottery releases new holiday scratch-off games

We also forecast to have a nice and warm Halloween on Thursday with highs in the low 80s to high 70s as the trick-or-treating begins.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:





©2024 Cox Media Group