Rain chances slip heading into the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our chances of rain are starting to slip as we enter the weekend.

Dry air moving in from the Caribbean will reduce rain chances and lead to warmer temperatures for the next week.

Saturday’s best chance of rain is in the middle of the afternoon. Areas west of Orlando will have the best chance of rain during the afternoon.

Severe weather is not expected, but can’t be ruled out. If you see a stronger storm, the main impact will be 40 mph wind gusts.

Father’s Day is looking hot. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-90s. Rain chances will be higher near the coast.

The dry conditions lead to this heat; we won’t see many changes over the next week regarding afternoon highs.

