Rain expected this morning in Central Florida, with heavy pockets and afternoon storms to follow

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain is expected during the morning hours today, with a few pockets of heavy rain coming as early as 8:00 to 9:00 a.m.

This is caused by a front stalling to our north, which will bring more moisture into central Florida. Areas west of Orlando, such as Clermont, The Villages, and Ocala, can all expect the highest rain totals.

This early rain will not stop our seasonal afternoon thunderstorms. We are still expecting a handful of storms to cause gusty winds and lightning between 4:00 and 7:00 today.

Rain totals over the next few days could reach 3 to 4 inches in some areas, but most of us will receive around an inch of rain.

We will experience a slightly drier pattern next week, but the usual afternoon storms will still affect many of us across the region.

