Rain and storm chances continue throughout the weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another stormy day on Friday.

On Friday, our area will experience a mix of sun and clouds, with a 60% chance of scattered storms.

The chance of scattered storms will continue throughout the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Friday afternoon.

Central Florida’s beaches also have a moderate risk of rip currents.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also continuing to monitor the tropics, which are thankfully quiet.

