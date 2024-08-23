WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — It’s time to change a life with WDBO’s 6th Annual Wish-A-Thon in support of Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida!

Join WDBO & Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida on Friday, August 23rd, 2024 at the clock tower at Winter Garden Village from 5am-1pm. Stop by to make a donation, and begin making dreams come true for children in Central Florida. Plus, you can meet WDBO’s Scott Anez as he broadcasts live from 5am-9am.

Each dollar counts and every wish matters, so we have more ways to make it easy for you to donate at any time!

Text “Wishes24″ to 443-21

Call 888-874-9474 to donate

Visit http://site.wish.org/goto/Wish-A-Thon to donate

Or, we hope to see you on August 23rd!

Here is more info :

Where : Winter Garden Village - 3041 Daniels Road, Winter Garden 34787

Clock Tower is located across from Bonefish Grill.

When : Friday, August 23rd 5am - 1pm.

On-site donations: Credit card & cash accepted.

TODAY: Join WDBO for the 6th Annual Wish-A-Thon in Winter Garden (Q McCray, WFTV.com/WFTV)

