Rain and storm chances increase Tuesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have a better chance of seeing rain and storms on Tuesday.
Our area will have a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms on Tuesday afternoon.
We will also have a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 90 degrees.
Rain chances will start picking up on Wednesday and be around 50% for the rest of the week.
Our storm activity is also forecast to increase starting Friday and continuing for most of next week.
