Rain, storm chances to persist over next few days

ORLANDO, Fla. — A flood warning is in effect in Little Wekiva River near Altamonte Springs until just after midnight. Minor flooding is expected near the river in the Altamonte Springs area. The river is expected to rise. It will then fall below flood stage this evening to 28.7 feet late this afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

Heavy rain will start to taper off after sunset tonight, then return over the next three days, giving up to another 3-5 inches of rain to parts of Central Florida.

A wet front that’s stalled nearby will continue to keep developing thunderstorms around as well.

Slow moving heavy downpours will continue to develop along a weak front and a storm system over the eastern Gulf.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group