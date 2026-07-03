Rain and storms expected to increase over the holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was another fairly quiet and warm Thursday, but changes are ahead as the holiday weekend begins.

The scattered activity will quickly fade away this evening, with mostly clear skies overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, July 2, 2026 (WFTV)

More moisture arrives Friday, increasing the threat for rain and storms. The best chance of activity will be in the PM, with highs in the low 90s.

Even more moisture is pushing in for July 4th, further increasing storm chances. Expect dry conditions in the morning, with fairly widespread rain and storm coverage in the afternoon.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, July 2, 2026 (WFTV)

Highs for the holiday Saturday will be in the low 90s. Some storms could impact fireworks displays along the coast.

The elevated rain and storm chances continue into Sunday, with again the bulk of the activity in the afternoon and evening. Highs to close out the holiday weekend will be in the low 90s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, July 2, 2026 (WFTV)

Some slightly drier air does push in to start next week, with lower coverage of PM storms. Highs to start next week will be in the mid 90s.

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