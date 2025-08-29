Rain and storms to persist throughout holiday weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — More rain and storms are likely to close out the week, and an active stretch for the holiday weekend looks likely.

Showers and storms will develop Friday afternoon and evening, with high temperatures reaching the low 90s.

Although the rain and storms are expected to fade away Friday evening, they could impact some high school football games.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Our area will see even more moisture on Saturday, resulting in periods of rain and storms throughout the day.

Afternoon highs will be in the low 90s on Saturday.

The pattern of rain and storms is expected to continue into Sunday and Labor Day, although a complete washout is not anticipated.

High temperatures for Sunday and Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

