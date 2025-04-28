Rain and storms possible Monday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances will return to Central Florida’s forecast on Monday after an extended drought.

The elevated rain and storms on will help to lower our temperatures for the rest of the week.

Our best chance to see rain on Monday will be west of I-4.

Our area will be dry over the next few days before more rain chances pick back up for Thursday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group