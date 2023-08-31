Rain and storm chances remain high as Idalia draws moisture into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As areas of Florida recover from the impacts of Hurricane Idalia, the rain and storms are not over.

Central Florida will have an elevated chance of seeing rain and storms on Thursday and Friday.

Our area will have a 60% chance of seeing rain and storms on Thursday and slightly higher on Friday.

TIMELINE: Idalia weakens to a tropical storm as it moves over Georgia, the Carolinas

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 90 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

Our area will see drier conditions this weekend and for most of next week.

Watch: Crews in Crystal River rescue people stranded in Hurricane Idalia's floodwaters

High temperatures in the middle to upper 80s over the next several days.

Idalia continues to bring rain to North Carolina on Thursday morning and is forecast to move off the East Coast.

Watch: Orange County Convention Center serving as statewide staging area following Idalia

