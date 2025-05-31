Rainy day ahead for Central Florida on Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have scattered to widespread rain through the early afternoon.

This is being caused by an incoming cold front that brought us our strong thunderstorms yesterday.

A few stronger thunderstorms are possible, especially south of I-4, but widespread severer weather is unlikely. Our main threats in the strongest storms will be wind gusts of 40-50 mph, lightning and isolated fooding.

Rain totals by the end of the day will range from 0.25″ to 1.5″ with the highest amounts expected south of Orlando.

Sunday will be much drier than Saturday. Mostly sunny skies will last all day with a small shower or two in the afternoon.

