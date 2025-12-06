Rainy Sunday ahead as cold front settles over Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a mild and cloudy start to the weekend, and rain chances are on the rise for Sunday.

A cold front is draped across the area, and this will lead to scattered showers this evening and tonight. The best chance for activity will be north of Orlando, with lows in the mid-60s.

Even higher rain chances arrive for Sunday. Periods of rain and a few isolated storms are expected, with the heavy rains likely along and north of State Road 50. Highs for Sunday are expected to be in the low 80s.

The front will be slow to exit the region on Monday, keeping rain in the forecast during the morning. Drier weather will return late in the day, accompanied by cooler temperatures in the low 70s.

Much drier weather is expected to move in for the middle of next week, with temperatures holding in the low 70s.

Our next storm system arrives on Friday and lasts into next Saturday, bringing rain chances back to the region.

