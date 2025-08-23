Rainy weekend continues with more storms expected Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was an active start to the weekend, and more rain and storms are likely for Sunday.

The rain activity will slowly fade away this evening, with more action developing west of Orlando in the early morning. Morning lows will be in the mid-70s.

Periods of rain and storms will once again move through the area Sunday, with the highest chance for activity in the midday and afternoon hours. Temps to close out the weekend will be in the upper 80s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, August 23, 2025 (WFTV)

More unsettled weather is expected to start next week. On Monday, slightly lower coverage of rain and storms is expected, with highs in the low 90s.

Some slightly drier air will nudge into the area during the middle of next week. This will reduce coverage or rain further, with temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday in the low 90s.

Another round of deep tropical moisture will likely arrive late next week, increasing the chances of rain and storms once again across the area.

