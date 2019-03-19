  • Records: Elementary teacher accused of molesting student admitted to tickling students in 2017

    By: Sarah Wilson , Samantha Manning

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County elementary school teacher recently accused of molesting a student admitted to tickling three children at school back in 2017, according to newly released employee records.

    Fifth-grade teacher Julio Soto is on administrative leave from Castle Creek Elementary after a student accused him of molesting her at school. He is charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child.

    Employee records show that back in 2017 three students said Soto tickled them at school as part of a joke.

    The records say Soto admitted at the time he did tickle the students, but said it was never meant to be anything inappropriate.

    The school district gave Soto directives to follow as a result of the internal investigation in 2017, which included Soto agreeing not to touch the students and to act in a professional manner.

    Records show Soto also spent time at three other Orange County elementary schools as a teacher or intern.

