Records reveal violent past of Winter Park woman before she allegedly killed husband

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Prosecutors want to take advantage of a Florida law that lets juries consider past crimes or acts similar to the one being prosecuted in the case of a Winter Park woman who is accused of killing her husband in January.
Documents revealed Danielle Redlick was arrested on suspicion of hitting a friend and Seminole County deputy in January 2018.
Prosecutors want to use witness statements from that night to show Redlick has been violent before, including many times toward her late husband, University of Central Florida executive Michael Redlick.
Police reports show Danielle had alcohol in her system the morning she called 911 -- 11 hours after police said she fatally stabbed Michael.
Danielle told officers that the two had an altercation and that her husband stabbed himself and she had run into the bathroom.
According to an arrest affidavit, detectives determined that the bloody scene had been tampered with. One officer noted the scene smelled like bleach.
Court filings show other instances where Redlick is alleged to have "angry outbursts" or hit someone "after several drinks." The documents give accounts from several people who said they "witnessed arguments" between the couple escalate with Danielle "hitting her husband several times."
Daniell Redlick is facing charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.
She pleaded not guilty to both charges in March.
