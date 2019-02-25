0 Records: Two Apopka police officers under investigation have history of discipline

APOPKA, Fla. - Two of the three Apopka police officers currently under investigation for an allegation of excessive use of force have a history of discipline, records show.

Earlier this month, Channel 9's Angela Jacobs learned the officers were placed under investigation in connection with the arrest of a woman whom the responding officers said was misusing 911 and threatened them.

On Dec. 27, 54-year-old Allison Sims spent three days in jail after Apopka police said she was making nonemergency calls to 911.

TRENDING NOW:

In their report, Officer Tahvani Quarterman, Cpl. Kenny Kaiser and Sgt. Michael Cheatham said they were called to Sims's home for a second time that night because Sims was repeatedly calling 911.

The officers describe Sims as "extremely intoxicated and yelling obscenities" from inside the home.

Sims said there's much more to the story than that.

“They didn't knock. They just swarmed in my house and snatched me to the ground, kicking me, beating me,” Sims said.

Her complaint of excessive force during that incident now has all three officers suspended and under internal investigation.

"I want to see justice be served," she said.

Records obtained by WFTV show Sgt. Cheatham and Cpl. Kaiser have a history of discipline.

Body camera video shows a 2015 incident involving Cheatham in which a man was pushed to the ground while waiting for a ride outside a cellphone store.

APD began investigating Cheatham for how he handled his assigned officers on the call after one of the men complained of racial profiling and posted cellphone video of the incident.

Kaiser was at the scene during the 2015 incident, but his personnel file shows he did not face any discipline for the incident.

Cheatham was suspended for 20 hours for inappropriate conduct and supervision related to the incident.

Kaiser's personnel file shows he received at least four written reprimands throughout his career for behavior described as "unbecoming," "abusive or unprofessional."

Kaiser was commended by the department for past actions. In a 2017 Facebook post, the department was praised for "extraordinary dedication and leadership" in his assigned duties.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.