Red Lobster names new CEO

Orlando-based Red Lobster will have a new CEO, Damola Adamolekun, according to an Aug. 26 news release shared by Fortress Investment Group, the parent of the company in the process of buying the restaurant chain.

Adamolekun sharpened his leadership chops as CEO of Scottsdale, Arizona-based P.F. Changs China Bistro restaurant chain from 2019 to 2023. Most of his work history has been in investment banking, and he earned his master’s in business administration at Harvard Business School in 2017. Most recently, he was operating partner at Garnett Station Partners in New York.

In a prepared statement, Adamolekun called Red Lobster an iconic brand with a tremendous future and said his focus will be on making the chain one of the best places to work in North America.

