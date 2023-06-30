Reedy Creek firefighter thanks medal staff that saved his life during heart attack

CELEBRATION, Fla. — A Reedy Creek firefighter is getting a second chance at life after his heart stopped while on the job.

Channel 9 was there as Steve Hollingsworth and his wife thanked the medical team that saved him at AdventHealth in Celebration.

In mid-April, Hollingsworth and his partner dropped off a patient at the hospital when he started feeling pressure on his chest.

They didn’t think anything of it until he started feeling off.

After returning to the hospital his heart stopped as soon as he entered the emergency room.

“I remember I tried to grab the bed,” Hollingsworth said. “They told me I had a heart attack and my heart had stopped and they, you know, did CPR and shocked me back.”

The emergency room staff told us they were under pressure to save Hollingsworth because of friendship with him.

Some of the technicians compared it to operating on their family.

