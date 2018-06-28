REJECTED: The NSFW Florida license plates that people actually tried to order

Some people try to – but don’t always succeed at – bending the rules.
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has rejected hundreds of personalized, or “vanity” license plates because of obscene or objectionable language.
A few of the rejections are somewhat family friendly, such as “YAASS” and “X-FBI.”
Most of the rejections imply adult language or sex.
“Personalized license plate orders are reviewed for obscene or objectionable material by staff in tax collector or DHSMV offices,” said DHSMV spokesperson Alexis Bakofsky.
Bakofsky also said you can report questionable plates that may have slipped past screeners.
SLIDESHOW: Examples of rejected Florida vanity plates (Warning: some include adult language)
