Released inmate re-arrested within minutes after throwing rock at deputy’s car, sheriff says

COCOA, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey says a man who left the county jail didn’t stay out long after allegedly pelting patrol cars on his way out.

Ivey said Kevin Berrios was released Sunday afternoon and within 20 minutes threw a rock at a patrol car that was bringing someone else to the jail.

After the deputy took Berrios back to the jail, Ivey said the deputy went across the street to get a loaner vehicle and found other vehicles that appeared to have been damaged by rocks.

The sheriff said surveillance video showed Berrios leaving the jail, walking across the street to the fleet maintenance building, and hurling objects at two patrol cars. He said Berrios then walked away on Camp Road until he encountered the deputy.

Ivey said the damage to all of the vehicles was approximately $3,700.

Jail records show he is being held without bail on charges of criminal mischief and throwing missile objects at a vehicle.

