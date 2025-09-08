Remembering Mable Butler: A Trailblazer Who Changed Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Mable Butler wasn’t just a name in Orlando, she was a movement. As the first African-American woman elected to the Orlando City Council and later an Orange County Commissioner, Butler spent decades breaking barriers and paving the way for others. Her life’s work went far beyond politics; it was about love, service, and lifting up her community.

Butler’s journey into public service wasn’t planned. Family members say she didn’t set out to be a politician but answered the call when her community needed her most. Encouraged by neighbors who saw her passion for helping others, she stepped up and never looked back.

Her family recently welcomed Channel 9 Eyewitness News into their home to share her legacy. They walked us through what they call the “Trophy Room,” a space filled with awards, newspaper clippings, plaques, and memorabilia from her 98 years of life. Among the treasures? A pennant from the Florida Classic football game she helped bring to Orlando. A testament to her knack for making big things happen.

But trophies weren’t what defined Mable Butler. It was her heart. Known affectionately as “Momma Commissioner,” she served with fairness, honesty, and love.

“She believed God blessed her to be a blessing and show love,” said Marcia Flagler, one of Butler’s seven children.

Her dedication extended to everything she did. Whether hosting a Thanksgiving dinner for 50 people or working tirelessly on community projects, Butler poured herself into serving others. Even after retirement, she remained a fixture in the community, always finding ways to give back.

“She didn’t hold back—if you wanted the truth, she gave it to you. But it came from a place of love,” Flagler recalled.

Butler’s impact stretched far beyond her own neighborhood. She championed fairness and equality for everyone, no matter their background or district. Her legacy lives on not only in the street named after her, Mable Butler Avenue, but in every life she touched.

When asked what advice Butler would leave behind, her daughter shared this simple yet powerful message: “Follow your dreams. Be of service. Show love and treat people the way you want to be treated.”

Though Mable Butler passed away at the age of 98, her spirit endures. Her family continues her mission of service in their own ways, ensuring her lessons of love and kindness ripple through future generations.

Mable Butler wasn’t just a trailblazer; she was a beacon of hope and compassion. And while her presence is deeply missed, her legacy will forever shine brightly across Central Florida.

