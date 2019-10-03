Remembering Tracy Vickers: Memorial service for trooper killed in Orlando crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - A memorial service for Florida Highway Patrol trooper Tracy Vickers was being held Thursday.
Vickers died in a crash last Friday when his patrol car slammed into a construction truck on State Road 408.
Vickers had served as a trooper for four years and previously served in the U.S. Navy, officials said.
He served as a field training officer and served on FHP's Quick Response Force, FHP Col. Gene Spaulding said in a news conference last week.
"He was a mentor," he said.
The service began at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Orlando.
Vickers is set to be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery in Gotha.
