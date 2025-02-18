Renovated Inn at Celebration debuts as part of Autograph Collection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Inn at Celebration — now part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection — has unveiled a multimillion-dollar redesign completed by Vision Hospitality Group.

The property, which overlooks Lake Rianhard in the master-planned community founded by The Walt Disney Co., has reopened with an aesthetic that seeks to balance contemporary luxury with the town’s distinctive charm, according to a news release.

The renovation was driven by a desire to honor the hotel’s architectural character while bringing it in line with the high-end standards of the Autograph Collection, Marriott’s portfolio of independently designed hotels, said Vision’s CEO Mitch Patel in a prepared statement.

