0 Renting out your Orlando home on Airbnb? You could be fined if you don't register it

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two months ago, a new ordinance went into effect in the city of Orlando requiring people to register if they want to rent part of their home on websites, such as Airbnb. So far, the city says less than 1 percent of the estimated homes are registered.

The ordinance went into effect July 1, but the city is giving homeowners a three-month grace period to comply.

The registration is part of a new ordinance that only allows hosted shares, meaning a homeowner or a full-time tenant must be present during a booking. Janet Lemmen and her husband have such a set-up.

After trying out an Airbnb, the Lemmens decided to get into home-sharing.

"We thought, 'Wow this is kind of a neat concept, and we could totally do this, and we'd make it a better experience,'" she said.

The Lemmens live near Orlando’s Lake Eola and have been home-sharing for about two years. They’re now listed as an Airbnb "Superhost," welcoming vacationers, honeymooners and businesspeople. After two years, they now have tons of stories.

"We have a lady with us right here who's trying to improve her English,” Lemmen said.

While she’s verified with Airbnb, Lemmen has not registered with the city of Orlando.

"Airbnb sent an email, but (information) was very limited," she said.

When asked if she had received any information from the city, she said, "Nothing, no."

On Friday, Orlando reported approving 19 registrations.

"So far, it's a little slow," Mike Rhodes, Orlando Deputy Director of Economic Development, said. "We've had just under 30 applications."

That is less than 2 percent of the 2,000 estimated homes being shared within city limits.

Rhodes said later this week the city will send out notices to register to about 400 homeowners posting on Airbnb, HomeAway, VRBO and other websites.

Residents may register online. To do so, they must verify that their home is in an area zoned to allow home-sharing. They must also provide paperwork proving they are the owner of the home or provide a letter from the owner stating that they are allowed to do short-term rentals. The city will also verify that only half of the home is being rented out.

Rhodes said if homeowners have all the necessary documentation, "You could probably have your license in less than 15 minutes."

Once approved, homeowners must pay $275 during the first year. Owners staying during home shares will pay $100 every year after. The yearly fee is $125 if a tenant is in charge of bookings and hosting.

"I guess it's not the worst thing in the world," Lemmen said, but she still has questions about how the money will be used.

The city said after being notified, homeowners could face fines if they refuse to register but still book short-term rentals.

The exact cost is not spelled out, but there would be hearings and several opportunities to comply with the new ordinance before a homeowner would be fined.

Click here for more information.

