Report: Casselberry rape, kidnapping suspect hid in Maitland home for several days

MAITLAND, Fla. - A man accused of raping a Casselberry woman and kidnapping the victim and her friend on June 30 remains behind bars in Brevard County.

Benjamin Hovan was arrested Thursday in Titusville after almost one week at large.

A recently released Maitland Police Department report has shed light on how investigators believe Hovan spent that time.

Police said Hovan ditched the victim's stolen car in a parking lot on Versailles Circle near North Orlando Avenue and Maitland Boulevard and burglarized a nearby home, where he stayed for several days.

The family that lives at the home was vacationing in Sanibel Island at the time, investigators said.

According to the police report, which was completed July 2, a housekeeper discovered holes in the walls of the home, which was disheveled.

She she discovered cigarette butts in several rooms and the family's 2018 Toyota Highlander was missing from the home's garage, the report said.

Investigators said the kitchen had been used to make food and drinks.

A resident told investigators that loud music was heard coming from the home on June 30.

"It was pretty scary to think this guy would be in our neighborhood and nobody knew," resident Susan Stanley said. "It goes through your mind what could have happened, so we are just very thankful that he stayed in the house and didn't come out until he took the car."

Pam Cole, who lives across the street from the home, said she was unaware that her neighbors were away.

"If so, we think we would have been a little bit more cognizant of what was going on, but we weren't, so we felt bad about that."

Miami-Dade police said they found the family's stolen SUV.

Investigators said Hovan drove to Miami, where he pistol whipped a woman and stole her car, which he was found with in Titusville.

Tallahassee police have charged Hovan with burglary and grand theft after they said he stole a car on June 29.

