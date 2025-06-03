Central Florida is expected to see Saharan dust pass through

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today, millions of Americans in Eastern states will see smoke and haze.

It’s Saharan dust and tomorrow it’ll be here in central Florida. Dust from Africa’s Sahara Desert is heading West across the Atlantic Ocean.

Channel 9 certified meteorologist Daniel McFarland says it’s currently over the Caribbean and will be here by tomorrow.

“Sometimes Africa has different weather that could be kicking up that dust.”

It’ll be here at least through Sunday, with a potential impact on next week. McFarland notes, “You’ll notice a slight haze, but it’ll be pretty faint.”

However, the dust that settles on us could cause issues for those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, such as asthma.

According to Dr. Gayathri Kapoor with Orlando Health, it can cause symptoms like an itchy or runny nose and coughing. She says those with respiratory issues should plan ahead.

“If you can help it, stay indoors, but if you do need to go out... Carry your medications with you... Change your clothes or at least take a shower, just to make sure the dust, you can get rid of it easily.”

