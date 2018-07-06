TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Body camera video was released Friday showing Titusville police officers using a Taser to take down a rape and kidnapping suspect who was trying to run away.
Benjamin Victor Hovan was arrested Thursday after he broke into a Casselberry apartment, armed with a knife and raped a 24-year-old woman before kidnapping her and another 24-year-old woman, police said.
The body camera video shows Hovan, 32, trying to run after he was confronted by police.
An officer used a Taser and Hovan fell to the ground.
Hovan, who is from Tallahassee, will face a judge Friday.
He is being held in the Brevard County Jail without bail.
