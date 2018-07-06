  • Watch: Officers use Taser on Casselberry rape, kidnapping suspect who tried to run

    By: Kelly Healey

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Body camera video was released Friday showing Titusville police officers using a Taser to take down a rape and kidnapping suspect who was trying to run away. 

    Benjamin Victor Hovan was arrested Thursday after he broke into a Casselberry apartment, armed with a knife and raped a 24-year-old woman before kidnapping her and another 24-year-old woman, police said.

    The body camera video shows Hovan, 32, trying to run after he was confronted by police.

    An officer used a Taser and Hovan fell to the ground.

    Hovan, who is from Tallahassee, will face a judge Friday.

    He is being held in the Brevard County Jail without bail.

