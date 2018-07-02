0 Armed intruder rapes woman, kidnaps her, her roommate from Casselberry apartment complex

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A man armed with a knife burst into a Casselberry apartment Saturday evening and raped a woman before kidnapping her and her roommate, the Casselberry Police Department.

The incident was reported at the Stonecastle apartments near Semoran Boulevard and Howell Branch Road, Casselberry police Comm. William Nas said.

"The suspect sexually battered one of the victims and then kidnapped both victims by forcing them into a vehicle owned by one of the victims," Nas said. "The suspect then drove the victims to a Publix in Maitland, where he ordered one to get money out of the ATM."

One of the victims asked a Publix employee to call 911, and Maitland police officers met up with the women, but the man had already driven away in the stolen car, which hasn't been found, Nas said.

The man was described as white with tan skin, curly, light-colored, shoulder-length hair and some facial hair. He is of a skinny to average build and stands about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, investigators said.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue long-sleeved shirt and green shorts. He wasn't wearing shoes and appeared unkempt, so he could be homeless, Nas said.

Police said the stolen car is a silver 2006 Toyota Matrix bearing a University of South Florida parking decal near the dashboard and a Savage Race sticker on a passenger side window. The car was last seen bearing Florida tag Y92 MAP.

The incident remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

Anyone with information is asked to email Casselberry police Detective Erin Willis at ewillis@casselberry.org or to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

Please contact the Casselberry Police Department if you have any information regarding this case. pic.twitter.com/DlRdMZuwVC — CasselberryPolice (@Casselberry_PD) July 2, 2018

