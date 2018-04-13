  • Roommate arrested in death of Casselberry woman, police say

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A Casselberry man has been arrested and faces first-degree murder charges for the death of his roommate, police said.

    William Pyle, 51, was arrested late Thursday night.

    Related Headlines

    Police said he killed Pamela Rooks, 55, who was his on-and-off again girlfriend.

    Read: Police investigate woman's ‘suspicious' death in Casselberry

    Police were called shortly after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to the Summit Village Condominiums on Semoran Boulevard near Red Bud Lake Road after the woman's roommate reported the death, Casselberry police Comm. Michael Schaefer said.

    An autopsy ruled Rooks died by strangulation with signs of blunt force trauma, investigators said.

    Pyle is in the Orange County Jail being held without bail. He is uncooperative in the investigation, police said.

    Photos: Casselberry suspicious death

    This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com and Eyewitness News at 12 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Roommate arrested in death of Casselberry woman, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Brevard County man arrested in connection with New Year's Day shooting death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man injured in shooting at Orange County laundromat

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman, 60, dies in Orange County mobile home fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Blind man's guide dog killed in hit-and-run in Orlando, FHP says