Roommate arrested in death of Casselberry woman, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A Casselberry man has been arrested and faces first-degree murder charges for the death of his roommate, police said.
William Pyle, 51, was arrested late Thursday night.
Police said he killed Pamela Rooks, 55, who was his on-and-off again girlfriend.
Police were called shortly after 5:15 p.m. Tuesday to the Summit Village Condominiums on Semoran Boulevard near Red Bud Lake Road after the woman's roommate reported the death, Casselberry police Comm. Michael Schaefer said.
An autopsy ruled Rooks died by strangulation with signs of blunt force trauma, investigators said.
Pyle is in the Orange County Jail being held without bail. He is uncooperative in the investigation, police said.
