0 Suspect behind Casselberry home invasion, rape and kidnapping caught

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A 32-year-old Tallahassee man who's the prime suspect of a home invasion, rape and kidnapping that happened Saturday evening at an apartment complex was arrested Thursday in Titusville.

Titusville Police tell Channel 9 Benjamin Victor Hovan was arrested as officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the GasKwick convenience store on US-1.

The arrest started with an officer who noticed a man acting suspiciously at the store Thursday morning. The officer decided to check the license plate information of the car he was driving had been stolen after a home invasion in Miami.

Police later realized the man they arrested was the Casselberry suspect.

Video captured exclusively by an Eyewitness News photographer shows police taking Hovan into custody.

#Breaking: Exclusive Video of Casselberry rape suspect Benjamin Hovan’s arrest in Titusville. Mel Holt will have details in a few on #WFTV pic.twitter.com/eBItOjGEPm — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) July 5, 2018

Hovan was identified through fingerprints discovered at an apartment and in a stolen car that was found abandoned Tuesday, Casselberry police Chief Larry Krantz said.

Police believe Hovan barged into an apartment with a knife and raped a 24-year-old woman before kidnapping her and another 24-year-old woman.

At about 8 p.m. Saturday, the women opened the door for someone they thought was a deliveryman at the Stonecastle apartments near Semoran Boulevard and Howell Branch Road, Casselberry police Cmdr. William Nas said.

"The suspect sexually battered one of the victims and then kidnapped both victims by forcing them into a vehicle owned by one of the victims," Nas said. "The suspect then drove the victims to a Publix in Maitland, where he ordered one to get money out of the ATM."

One of the victims asked a Publix employee to call 911, and Maitland police officers met up with the women, but the man had already driven away in the stolen car, which hasn't been found, Nas said.

Police said Tuesday that the stolen car, a silver 2006 Toyota Matrix, was found abandoned in a parking lot near North Orlando Avenue and Versailles Drive.

The victims, who are friends, said they noticed the man watching them unload things from a car before he knocked on the front door, investigators said.

Casselberry Police Department Casselberry Police Department

Hovan's relatives said he vanished about a week ago, Krantz said. He could have mental health issues, such as schizophrenia and anxiety, he said.

It's unknown why Hovan was in Central Florida or if he has ties to the region, Krantz said. He could have ties to South Florida, but that's uncertain, he said.

Investigators said surveillance footage showed Hovan peering through a window in an unrelated incident. He has been previously arrested for driving under the influence, police said.

#Breaking: Casselberry police issued an arrest warrant for Benjamin Hovan for rape and kidnapping of 2 women over the weekend.#WFTV pic.twitter.com/8iNabHpgLy — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) July 4, 2018

