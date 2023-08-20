Report: Here are the 9 best states to live in

ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking for a new place to call home?

Moving to another state or deciding on a new settling place is challenging.

Personal preference comes into the equation, and you’ll want to live somewhere with job opportunities, education, weather, and fun activities that best suit you.

Luckily, the United States has not just one but 50 options to choose from.

A study by WalletHub compared the 50 states to come up with a ranking of the best states to live in -- each has its own benefits and drawbacks.

Here is the top 9:

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New Hampshire

New York

Wyoming

Florida

Virginia

Idaho

Wisconsin

Below you’ll find an interactive map with all the states ranked:

