Report: Lady Lake woman accused of hitting children with belt, spoon, shoe

LADY LAKE, Fla. - A Lady Lake woman hosting 20 children in her house is accused of hitting four children with a belt, a spoon and a shoe, according to an arrest report.
Erin Pierce, 29, was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple child abuse charges, jail records show.
Related Headlines
According to two separate arrest reports, Pierce was hosting about 20 kids at her home Sunday night when she hit some of them with a belt, a spoon and a shoe.
A few of the children said Pierce had been drinking at the time of the incident, the report states.
One of the reports states Pierce told a deputy she “popped” one of the children on the legs with a belt.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}