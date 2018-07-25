Report: Man arrested, accused of taking pictures up woman's skirt at Longwood 7-Eleven

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A Winter Springs man is accused of taking a video up a woman’s skirt at a convenience store Tuesday evening, according to an arrest report.
Joshua Rivera, 34, is facing a video voyeurism charge after deputies say he allegedly put his phone under a woman’s dress and took pictures while she was checking out at a Longwood 7-Eleven on US 17-92 around 9:45 p.m., the report says.
According to the report, a friend of the victim was in a car outside and saw Rivera allegedly take the pictures, prompting him to get out of the car and confront Rivera in the store.
The victim’s friend told deputies Rivera began fumbling with his phone and walking around the store when he confronted him, the report says, before Rivera “stormed out of the store.”
A clerk at the 7-Eleven said Rivera used to work there, according to the report.
Deputies caught up with Rivera and placed him under arrest after witnesses provided his license plate number, the report says.
