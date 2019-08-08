Report: Man calls authorities after gun stolen from Deltona ‘anonymous sex party'

DELTONA, Fla. - A man called authorities after his gun was stolen from an “anonymous sex party” he threw last month in Deltona, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in an incident report.
Related Headlines
The report stated that the man had advertised the party online and guests were encouraged to come and go as they pleased throughout the weekend.
The ad said partygoers were encouraged to bring friends and use fictitious names or remain anonymous.
Deputies said the host knew about five or six guests among the 20 who came and went throughout the weekend.
According to the report, because of the lack of witnesses or evidence, the search for the Glock 43 has been suspended.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}